Jonny Lomax helped St Helens to a fourth successive Super League Grand Final victory on Saturday

St Helens duo Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival have been ruled out of England's 24-man squad for the World Cup because of injury concerns.

Percival had been out for four months with a knee injury before his try for Saints in Saturday's Grand Final win.

Lomax, the man of the match against Leeds at Old Trafford, has been playing with a biceps injury since April.

Herbie Farnworth and Kallum Watkins will be included when head coach Shaun Wane confirms his full squad on Friday.

World Cup hosts England start their campaign in the delayed 2021 tournament against Samoa on Saturday, 15 October.

Wane was already unable to name St Helens prop Alex Walmsley in his squad because of a foot injury that kept him out of the domestic run-in, and he will now be without two more players who have helped Saints to an unprecedented four successive Grand Final victories.

However, the inclusion of uncapped Brisbane Broncos centre Farnworth, 22, provides a positive piece of injury news for England.

Farnworth scored 10 tries in 12 appearances in the opening weeks of the NRL season for his Australian club side, but has not played since June after sustaining a biceps injury.

The Lancashire-born centre spent time as a schoolboy with Manchester United before focusing on rugby league and moving to Australia as a teenager.

Salford's Watkins, who can play at centre or in the second row, was part of the England team which finished runners-up to Australia under previous coach Wayne Bennett in 2017.

After opening the World Cup against Samoa at Newcastle's St James Park, England will play further group games against France and debutants Greece.

They will play Fiji, semi-finalists in each of the past three World Cups, in a warm-up fixture on Friday, 7 October in Salford.