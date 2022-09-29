Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival ruled out of England squad

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments14

Jonny Lomax of St Helens and England
Jonny Lomax helped St Helens to a fourth successive Super League Grand Final victory on Saturday
Rugby League World Cup 2021
Host: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

St Helens duo Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival have been ruled out of England's 24-man squad for the World Cup because of injury concerns.

Percival had been out for four months with a knee injury before his try for Saints in Saturday's Grand Final win.

Lomax, the man of the match against Leeds at Old Trafford, has been playing with a biceps injury since April.

Herbie Farnworth and Kallum Watkins will be included when head coach Shaun Wane confirms his full squad on Friday.

World Cup hosts England start their campaign in the delayed 2021 tournament against Samoa on Saturday, 15 October.

Wane was already unable to name St Helens prop Alex Walmsley in his squad because of a foot injury that kept him out of the domestic run-in, and he will now be without two more players who have helped Saints to an unprecedented four successive Grand Final victories.

However, the inclusion of uncapped Brisbane Broncos centre Farnworth, 22, provides a positive piece of injury news for England.

Farnworth scored 10 tries in 12 appearances in the opening weeks of the NRL season for his Australian club side, but has not played since June after sustaining a biceps injury.

The Lancashire-born centre spent time as a schoolboy with Manchester United before focusing on rugby league and moving to Australia as a teenager.

Salford's Watkins, who can play at centre or in the second row, was part of the England team which finished runners-up to Australia under previous coach Wayne Bennett in 2017.

After opening the World Cup against Samoa at Newcastle's St James Park, England will play further group games against France and debutants Greece.

They will play Fiji, semi-finalists in each of the past three World Cups, in a warm-up fixture on Friday, 7 October in Salford.

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by PR, today at 19:24

    Both put in perfectly good performances in the Grand Final..... Shows they ain't bothered about their country. Disappointed doesn't cut it!!

  • Comment posted by MenofKent, today at 19:23

  • Comment posted by Big col, today at 19:23

    Big shame, along with Walmsley he is a big loss.
    Looking like Roby also won't play - he is the biggest loss of all - still the best player in SL and best in his position in the world.
    Need a good start now against a tough looking opening game against Samoa.

  • Comment posted by Clayman67, today at 19:11

    Sky Sports
    SL Owners
    SL Teams
    SL Players
    Int Teams
    Rugby Fans

    That's the order that Sky and Super League ranks everything in order of importance to the game.

  • Comment posted by Puig Aubert, today at 19:08

    Glad young Herbert in the squad.

    Williams and Sneyd the halves?

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 19:04

    Glad Watkins apparently going to be in the squad, might not quite be as quick but he’s absolute class and we need his experience

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 19:03

    Big shame. Pity couldn’t and wouldn’t put op off. Int RL second to SL, but suppose inevitable. For me he’s been MOS this year - and I’m a Wigan fan. He’s had the ball on a string. Harry Smith at 6 ?

  • Comment posted by TonyR, today at 18:57

    Crikey, we haven't finished moaning about the changes planned for our domestic game yet....give us a chance.

    • Reply posted by PieNtries, today at 19:03

      PieNtries replied:
      Ha ha - in fairness that will never end though !!

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 18:57

    get your money on Tonga 12/1

    • Reply posted by PieNtries, today at 19:03

      PieNtries replied:
      Got to be worth £10 !

  • Comment posted by KnarkyBadger, today at 18:54

    Annoying but international rugby league is second fiddle to the NRL and SL clubs self interest

  • Comment posted by tony Q, today at 18:50

    WOW big deal

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:49

    He who pays the players calls the tune

