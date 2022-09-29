Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival ruled out of England squad

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments103

Jonny Lomax of St Helens and England
Jonny Lomax helped St Helens to a fourth successive Super League Grand Final victory on Saturday
Rugby League World Cup 2021
Host: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

St Helens duo Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival have been ruled out of England's 24-man squad for the World Cup because of injury concerns.

Percival had been out for four months with a knee injury before his try for Saints in Saturday's Grand Final win.

Lomax, the man of the match against Leeds at Old Trafford, has been playing with a biceps injury since April.

Herbie Farnworth and Kallum Watkins will be included when head coach Shaun Wane confirms his full squad on Friday.

World Cup hosts England start their campaign in the delayed 2021 tournament against Samoa on Saturday, 15 October.

Wane was already unable to name St Helens prop Alex Walmsley in his squad because of a foot injury that kept him out of the domestic run-in, and he will now be without two more players who have helped Saints to an unprecedented four successive Grand Final victories.

However, the inclusion of uncapped Brisbane Broncos centre Farnworth, 22, provides a positive piece of injury news for England.

Farnworth scored 10 tries in 12 appearances in the opening weeks of the NRL season for his Australian club side, but has not played since June after sustaining a biceps injury.

The Lancashire-born centre spent time as a schoolboy with Manchester United before focusing on rugby league and moving to Australia as a teenager.

Salford's Watkins, who can play at centre or in the second row, was part of the England team which finished runners-up to Australia under previous coach Wayne Bennett in 2017.

After opening the World Cup against Samoa at Newcastle's St James Park, England will play further group games against France and debutants Greece.

They will play Fiji, semi-finalists in each of the past three World Cups, in a warm-up fixture on Friday, 7 October in Salford.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

104 comments

  • Comment posted by Clayman67, at 19:11 29 Sep

    Sky Sports
    SL Owners
    SL Teams
    SL Players
    Int Teams
    Rugby Fans

    That's the order that Sky and Super League ranks everything in order of importance to the game.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, at 20:18 29 Sep

      twinprime replied:
      Well to be fair that's almost the order of the number of individuals in each category.

  • Comment posted by TonyR, at 18:57 29 Sep

    Crikey, we haven't finished moaning about the changes planned for our domestic game yet....give us a chance.

    • Reply posted by PieNtries, at 19:03 29 Sep

      PieNtries replied:
      Ha ha - in fairness that will never end though !!

  • Comment posted by Wish for something better, today at 02:47

    What I would like to see is insults between the codes stop, they are both great rugby. Just chat about theories, player choice & make things fun. Don't become like football streams.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 02:52

      Y0U replied:
      Don't tell me what to do.

  • Comment posted by Gambit, at 22:01 29 Sep

    Australia will obviously be the team to beat. However there will be at least 5 teams who genuinely think they have a shot at winning. I'm so glad the BBC have all the games, it will be a cracking tournament.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 02:54

      Y0U replied:
      I'm looking forward to when they run 2 yards, get tackled, then roll about on the floor for a minute before doing a grubber kick in the 5th time.

  • Comment posted by footfall22, at 20:27 29 Sep

    I hope I’m wrong but I can’t see England winning against Samoa. Their squad is packed with top NRL quality and consists of 8 players that will be featuring in this weekends Aussie Grand Final. If England do win they will have beaten an extremely good team. No wonder the Saints players are crying off ;-)

    • Reply posted by Big col, at 21:10 29 Sep

      Big col replied:
      They said that in 2017 - Samoa had loads of NRL players and England were packed with SL players so England had no chance..... England won the game easily. Class and strength in depth always wins in the end.

  • Comment posted by no_likey_no_lighty, at 21:29 29 Sep

    Lomax massive blow for England. Gutted for him

  • Comment posted by William Munny, at 18:57 29 Sep

    get your money on Tonga 12/1

    • Reply posted by PieNtries, at 19:03 29 Sep

      PieNtries replied:
      Got to be worth £10 !

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 00:35

    Lomax massive loss. This his final WC chance - really disappointed he has decided not to play, though understand playing a season with torn bicep has been struggle

  • Comment posted by Chris, at 20:04 29 Sep

    Guess we're gambling on Hastings being fit then? He's been good for the Tigers, but not always playing in the halves.

    No Lomax, Widdop, Walmsley, Roby, Hodgson, Farrell...debut for Sneyd?...recalls for Tomkins, Hall, Watkins, McIllorum?

    30 somethings, every one of them.

    A decade of bad decisions has dealt Wane's an ageing squad.

    • Reply posted by PieNtries, at 21:11 29 Sep

      PieNtries replied:
      Harry Smith at SO, I’d have Ackers at hooker. We playing price for not having regular internationals

  • Comment posted by Phil Brown, at 22:23 29 Sep

    Rest assured. If Lomax and Percival and Walmsley and Dodd were fit they would all be making themselves available for this World Cup. No question.

  • Comment posted by Chris, at 20:23 29 Sep

    England have a tough task. Possible Samoan line up?...

    Suallii
    To'o
    Crichton
    Tago
    May
    Luai
    Harris-Tevita
    Paulo
    Levi
    Papalii
    Su'a
    Leilua
    Aloiai

    Milford
    Hunt
    Leniu
    Hamlin-Uele

    • Reply posted by rothwelljohn, at 20:25 29 Sep

      rothwelljohn replied:
      Oh Chris. Very very worrying.

  • Comment posted by npzkrkf6, at 20:14 29 Sep

    Samoa will beat England. Looking at their pack and the Penrith winger and stand off involved.

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, at 19:04 29 Sep

    Glad Watkins apparently going to be in the squad, might not quite be as quick but he’s absolute class and we need his experience

  • Comment posted by KnarkyBadger, at 18:54 29 Sep

    Annoying but international rugby league is second fiddle to the NRL and SL clubs self interest

    • Reply posted by twinprime, at 20:19 29 Sep

      twinprime replied:
      But you can't blame them for that - you'd do the same in their position.

  • Comment posted by PR, at 19:24 29 Sep

    Both put in perfectly good performances in the Grand Final..... Shows they ain't bothered about their country. Disappointed doesn't cut it!!

    • Reply posted by Phil Brown, at 22:18 29 Sep

      Phil Brown replied:
      Your comment is way out of order. If their not fit they're not fit. You can't play while 'busted' for ever.

  • Comment posted by Big col, at 19:23 29 Sep

    Big shame, along with Walmsley he is a big loss.
    Looking like Roby also won't play - he is the biggest loss of all - still the best player in SL and best in his position in the world.
    Need a good start now against a tough looking opening game against Samoa.

    • Reply posted by alex, at 20:19 29 Sep

      alex replied:
      Best in the world….behave

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, at 19:03 29 Sep

    Big shame. Pity couldn’t and wouldn’t put op off. Int RL second to SL, but suppose inevitable. For me he’s been MOS this year - and I’m a Wigan fan. He’s had the ball on a string. Harry Smith at 6 ?

  • Comment posted by James, at 18:49 29 Sep

    He who pays the players calls the tune

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 08:00

    People who bash both codes aren't real rugby fans in my opinion and should stick to watching football

    • Reply posted by PieNtries, today at 08:24

      PieNtries replied:
      When your sport (RL) has been banned by another sport (RU) come back and let me know how you feel.
      Banned in police, banned in France 1940 and assets stole (not returned) banned in the army, banned in universities only secured ‘free gangway’ (for amateurs) in late 80s. Under funded, ignored by lottery. RU constantly abused its position for decades to keep RL from spreading, we smell their fear…

  • Comment posted by rothwelljohn, at 19:54 29 Sep

    NRL is another level to Super League. So frankly we need to have as many English NRL players, including Victor Radley in our team to have any chance at all.

    • Reply posted by Phil Brown, at 22:15 29 Sep

      Phil Brown replied:
      If it's 'another level' why did Australia only score one try against England in the last World Cup ??

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured