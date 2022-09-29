Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Corey Hall was a useful weapon for Wakefield in the centres after his move from Leeds

Centre Corey Hall has signed a new two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity after an impressive first season.

The 20-year-old scored seven tries in 26 games in a breakout campaign for Trinity, having moved to Belle Vue from Leeds Rhinos the previous winter.

The former Wigan and England academy player has opted to extend his stay, despite the exit of head coach Willie Poching, who gave Hall his chance.

"My first season was unbelievable really," said Hall.

"When I think about where I was right at the start. I never imagined I would make that many appearances.

"It's now just whetted my appetite for more in 2023 and after enjoying a break away in the off-season, I'm now looking forward to getting back into pre-season to kick on next year."