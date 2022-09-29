Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lisa McIntosh & Brenda Dobek proud of Women's Rugby League Hall of Fame recognition

Women's rugby league's increased visibility on television and across the media is helping to inspire a new generation of players, says pioneering Hall of Fame inductee Lisa McIntosh.

McIntosh, along with former team-mates Sally Milburn and Brenda Dobek, will be inaugurated into the newly created group at a ceremony next month.

The former Great Britain international is heartened by the growth of the game.

"Playing rugby league is something to aim for," McIntosh told BBC Look North.

"Girls want to play rugby league and you've got the England team playing on television, so it's being put into people's lounges.

"Young people are seeing these women play and thinking - 'I can do that'."

Established brands within the game such as Leeds and St Helens have also become involved at domestic level, with the latter joining forces with Thatto Heath back in 2018 to add extra kudos.

"A lot of the teams are now connected to Super League men's teams so they're supporting them a lot, the RFL is supporting them, the lottery is supporting," Dobek said.

"They've had a massive boost financially which has helped the women's game get to where it is now."

McIntosh scored four tries and one goal in her 15 Tests following her 1996 debut for the Lionesses, while Dobek made 21 outings, scoring five tries and kicking 27 goals and a drop.

Pioneers for the current generation

Dobek later coached England, having had an international playing career

The international rugby league era that McIntosh and fellow Yorkshire native Dobek played in was a very different climate to the one today.

England's squad for this autumn's World Cup has been working in elite performance units, while some players like serving soldier Carrie Roberts are on elite athlete schemes so they can train as professionals.

All kit and travel, training and playing are covered by the budget, with high-level facilities and games played in major stadiums.

It is a far cry from the early days of the women's Test calendar.

"We'd get chauvinist comments, sexist comments," Dobek said. "We used to play on communal pitches, and passers-by would make sexist comments, it wasn't very nice."

Everything had to be generated by the players themselves, through hard work and sacrifice.

"We didn't get any support financially so we'd have to do the fundraising ourselves and there were many things we did to raise money," Dobek added.

"Sponsored walks, bucket collections, packing bags in supermarkets, things we shouldn't have been doing and they don't have to do these days."

McIntosh added: "You'd do a double shift to have a day off the day after, or work the morning shift to be able to train and play in the afternoon, that's the way it was."