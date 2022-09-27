Close menu

Plans to scrap Super League relegation for top clubs among rugby league proposals

Captain James Roby holds the Super League trophy as Saints celebrate
St Helens won a record-breaking fourth successive Super League Grand Final on Saturday, beating Leeds Rhinos

Relegation would be scrapped for 'Category A' Super League clubs under proposals made by sports management company IMG after the sport's "most comprehensive consultation ever".

Rugby league's strategic partner has proposed that top-flight clubs meet on and off-field criteria to be guaranteed their place in the league.

Among the other proposals is a joined-up calendar with international matches.

There is also a push for a strategy to boost the women's and girls' games.

Not all of the clubs involved in Super League would necessarily be Category A graded, with highest-ranked Category B clubs making up the division.

Those clubs' performance, in terms of on-field and off-field criteria, would be monitored on a yearly basis to decide which clubs made up the elite Super League, as it is presently known.

The remaining clubs would fill the second and third tier divisions, currently the Championship and League One - with clubs continuing to move between those leagues.

Rugby league and a form of licencing is no new concept, with Super League handing out three-year licences to clubs in 2009 before a period of reapplication, lasting until the 2015 season - when promotion and relegation returned.

The number of overseas clubs, such as French sides Catalans Dragons and Toulouse - who were both in the 2022 Super League - would also be capped under the plans, and standards imposed to support growth domestically.

Clubs will have chance to provide feedback on the proposals at a meeting on 13 October.

Other recommendations by IMG include:

  • A re-positioned calendar which optimises flow, narrative and engagement, incorporating regular "peaks" of interest and a compelling season climax.
  • Operations to be centralised where this can maximise efficiencies and drive incremental revenue (e.g. ticketing and digital infrastructure).
  • A new brand strategy to be introduced and aligned with the above commercial strategy.

'Recognition of need for significant changes' - what key stakeholders said

Simon Johnson, chair of the Rugby Football League:

"This is a significant day in terms of setting out a new path for the sport.

"It is very much a direction of travel in these top-line recommendations, with significant layers of detail still to be worked through.

"But these proposals contain both a recognition of the need to make significant changes to address a range of challenges facing the sport at all levels, and recommendations for those changes which have the potential to transform the approach, mood and reality of rugby league in the UK and beyond."

Ken Davy, chair of Super League:

"Founded solidly on the realignment of Super League and the RFL this has been an all-encompassing process conducted by IMG, with all of the key stakeholders within the sport playing important roles in it.

"We would like to thank the clubs, broadcasters, commercial partners and supporters that have contributed to IMG's recommendations, which set out a new future for Rugby League and can take it in a bold and positive direction.

"At Super League we look forward to the next stage of this comprehensive process, working towards providing further updates that will map out the sport's long-term future."

IMG vice-president Matt Dwyer:

"Having now had the opportunity to dive deeper into the sport, including through consultations with all key stakeholders of the game, our excitement for this 12-year strategic partnership and what can be achieved has only increased.

"We have a unique opportunity to alter the growth trajectory of the sport and we believe the recommendations we have presented today will provide the foundation for that growth and attract new investment into the game."

Comments

Join the conversation

76 comments

  • Comment posted by Beauvais, today at 15:59

    Is this to protect Warrington from relegation?

    I guess if this came into effect there would be no promotion or relegation at all because you can't gave grade A teams exempt from relegation but others can get relegated otherwise you could see a scenario where someone finishing bottom is saved based on their status rather than their ability.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 15:55

    No relegation would be a disaster. The NRL, NFL, NBA etc, none of those leagues have relegation and as a result playing standards are poor they are of no interest to fans or broadcasters anywhere.

    • Reply posted by atg, today at 15:58

      atg replied:
      The 3 leagues you mention are the pinnacle of their sports. Was your comment sarcastic...I'm confused!

  • Comment posted by Thrumhaller, today at 15:55

    Another in a long line of poor decisions for RL, yet another sport ruined by TV money.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 15:54

    All about keeping and making more money for the bigger clubs, pure and simple.

  • Comment posted by slarge, today at 15:51

    No P&R makes for a stale competition. An awful decision in any sport.

  • Comment posted by Bryan Tonks, today at 15:51

    The moment you scrap relegation sport goes out of the window, the fans depart in their droves and the competition becomes meaningless. Just because the licencing" aka "franchise" model works in the USA across ALL professional sports, why do so many sports in the UK now think that it will be best for them here too? One reason - money-driven owners! Fans across the board HATE this!!

  • Comment posted by marine123, today at 15:47

    Having no relegation and promotion does mean watching the same teams year ok year. However if you look at the NRL, super rugby (union) and all the other non relegation leagues...it does create better players overall. Without the threat of relegation, all teams should focus on skills, the spectacle etc.

  • Comment posted by John Matrix, today at 15:44

    Stinks. If the teams were really category A they wouldn't get relegated in the first place. What they actually mean is that they like money more than they like Sport. Perhaps they could decide the scores before the games to ensure maximum revenue?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:40

    Come on guys. Why dont you introduce a draft system where the worst clubs get to choose to sign the best players

    • Reply posted by deadlinesman, today at 15:55

      deadlinesman replied:
      Because we don’t have a youth/college system that supports a draft.

  • Comment posted by Tim Probert, today at 15:38

    The medium term plan is to only have 'A' grade clubs in Super League (if it'll still be called Super League) and then expand from 12 to 14. Aspirational 'Bs' will have to become 'As'.

    A race to the top and a good move.

    • Reply posted by BarnsleyGull, today at 15:40

      BarnsleyGull replied:
      Wait till you see the gradings perhaps before you pass judgement.........

  • Comment posted by TheGallons, today at 15:33

    No P&R means a lot of dead rubbers. Who wants to (pay to) watch those?

    • Reply posted by daveyh, today at 15:56

      daveyh replied:
      Already seeing numbers crash without this too

  • Comment posted by rjaggar, today at 15:33

    American 'partner', American ideas. It's hardly surprising.....

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I wonder where they got these ideas from when none of the clubs are owned by Americans

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 15:31

    No no and no , I’m losing my love for this game already with the slyness that is creeping into the game forward Passes, feigning injuries, a lot of poor referees etc this would be the final nail for me. All teams have to involved in relegation surely.

    • Reply posted by kimosabi, today at 15:41

      kimosabi replied:
      I think a lot of people are losing their love for the game. I much prefer to watch premiership RU.

  • Comment posted by Barryn7, today at 15:29

    Never a good idea, it'll get boring like all the other franchise sports with the same teams in it

  • Comment posted by kayvee, today at 15:28

    Really disappointing stance - as a Leeds fan I assume we are safe, but part of the excitement each season is watching larger clubs struggle. We did in 2016, Warrington this year - adds to the interest of the season.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:26

    Not sure if that's a good idea although they did seem to help Wakefield stay up this year. They already do this in the Premier League with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Spurs and it's caused all the games between them 6 to be 0-0 draws

    • Reply posted by BarnsleyGull, today at 15:39

      BarnsleyGull replied:
      Actually, Wakefield helped themselves to staying up this year. Won 5 of the last 7 games including beatin Saints and Wigan.
      Thats why they finished above Warrington....

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:25

    So what they are saying is that we are lagging behind Australia and New Zealand and that we must closed the gap if England want to win the Rugby League World Cup in the near future

  • Comment posted by ruweller, today at 15:25

    Didn't realise the WEF were running rugby league as well.

  • Comment posted by WIRES OUR YEAR, today at 15:25

    "ITS OUR YEAR...NEXT YEAR" !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Tackle, today at 15:24

    When there is no fear of relegation, there is no fear of failure and no viable competition. That’s not sport.

    • Reply posted by Big col, today at 15:28

      Big col replied:
      So is the NRL not competitive?

