Rugby League World Cup: BBC TV listings and fixture schedule in full
The Rugby League World Cup gets under way on Saturday, 15 October and you can watch all 61 games from the men's, women's and wheelchair events live on the BBC.
All matches will be available to view on the BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and and the BBC Sport mobile app.
The three tournaments, all hosted by England, will also be covered extensively on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra (listings to follow at a later date).
Saturday, 15 October
Men's
England v Samoa (14:30 BST, BBC One)
Australia v Fiji (19:30 BST, BBC Two)
Sunday, 16 October
Men's
Scotland v Italy (14:30 BST, BBC Two)
Jamaica v Ireland (17:00 BST, BBC Two)
New Zealand v Lebanon (19:30 BST, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Monday, 17 October
Men's
France v Greece (19:30 BST, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Tuesday, 18 October
Men's
Tonga v Papua New Guinea (19:30 BST, BBC Three)
Wednesday, 19 October
Men's
Wales v Cook Islands (19:30 BST, BBC Two)
Friday, 21 October
Men's
Australia v Scotland (19:30 BST, BBC Two)
Saturday, 22 October
Men's
Fiji v Italy (14:30 BST, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
England v France (17:00 BST, BBC Two)
New Zealand v Jamaica (19:30 BST, BBC Three)
Sunday, 23 October
Men's
Lebanon v Ireland (14:30 BST, BBC Two)
Samoa v Greece (17:00 BST, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Monday, 24 October
Men's
Tonga v Wales (19:30 BST, BBC Two)
Tuesday, 25 October
Men's
Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands (19:30 BST, BBC Three)
Friday, 28 October
Men's
New Zealand v Ireland (19:30 BST, BBC Three)
Saturday, 29 October
Men's
England v Greece (14:30 BST, BBC One)
Fiji v Scotland (17:00 BST, BBC Two)
Australia v Italy (19:30 BST, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Sunday, 30 October
Men's
Lebanon v Jamaica (12:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Tonga v Cook Islands (14:30 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Samoa v France (17:00 GMT, BBC Two)
Monday, 31 October
Men's
Papua New Guinea v Wales (19:30 GMT, BBC Two)
Tuesday, 1 November
Women's
England v Brazil (14:30 GMT, BBC Two)
Papua New Guinea v Canada (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Wednesday, 2 November
Women's
New Zealand v France (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Australia v Cook Islands (19:30 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Thursday, 3 November
Wheelchair
Spain v Ireland (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
England v Australia (19:30, BBC Two)
Friday, November 4
Men's
Quarter-final 1 (19:30 GMT, BBC Three)
Wheelchair
France v Wales (11:00 GMT, BBC Two)
Scotland v USA (13:30, BBC Two)
Saturday, November 5
Men's
Quarter-final 2 (14:30 GMT, BBC One)
Quarter-final 3 (19:30 GMT, BBC Two)
Women's
England v Canada (12:00 GMT, BBC Two)
Papua New Guinea v Brazil (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Sunday, 6 November
Men's
Quarter-final 4 (14:30 GMT, BBC Two)
Women's
New Zealand v Cook Islands (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Australia v France (19:30 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Wheelchair
England v Spain (12:00 GMT, BBC Two)
Australia v Ireland (14:30 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Monday, 7 November
Wheelchair
France v Scotland (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Wales v USA (19:30 GMT, BBC Two)
Wednesday, 9 November
Women's
Canada v Brazil (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
England v Papua New Guinea (19:30 GMT, BBC Two)
Wheelchair
Australia v Spain (11:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
England v Ireland (13:30 GMT, BBC Two)
Thursday, 10 November
Women's
France v Cook Islands (17:00 BST, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Australia v New Zealand (19:30 BST, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Wheelchair
France v USA (11:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Wales v Scotland (13:30 GMT, BBC Two)
Friday, 11 November
Men's
Semi-final 1 (19:45 GMT, BBC Two)
Saturday, 12 November
Men's
Semi-final 2 (14:30 GMT, BBC One)
Sunday, 13 November
Wheelchair
Semi-final 1 (12:00 GMT, BBC Two)
Semi-final 2 (14:30 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Monday, 14 November
Women's
Semi-final 1 (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)
Semi-final 2 (19:30 GMT, BBC Two)
Friday, 18 November
Wheelchair
Final (19:30 GMT, BBC Two)
Saturday, 19 November
Men's
Final (16:00 GMT, BBC One)
Women's
Final (13:15 GMT, BBC One)