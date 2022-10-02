Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England have appeared in all three Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup finals, winning the first tournament in 2008 but then losing twice in finals to France

The Rugby League World Cup gets under way on Saturday, 15 October and you can watch all 61 games from the men's, women's and wheelchair events live on the BBC.

All matches will be available to view on the BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and and the BBC Sport mobile app.

The three tournaments, all hosted by England, will also be covered extensively on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra (listings to follow at a later date).

Saturday, 15 October

Men's

England v Samoa (14:30 BST, BBC One)

Australia v Fiji (19:30 BST, BBC Two)

Sunday, 16 October

Men's

Scotland v Italy (14:30 BST, BBC Two)

Jamaica v Ireland (17:00 BST, BBC Two)

New Zealand v Lebanon (19:30 BST, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Monday, 17 October

Men's

France v Greece (19:30 BST, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Tuesday, 18 October

Men's

Tonga v Papua New Guinea (19:30 BST, BBC Three)

Wednesday, 19 October

Men's

Wales v Cook Islands (19:30 BST, BBC Two)

Friday, 21 October

Men's

Australia v Scotland (19:30 BST, BBC Two)

Saturday, 22 October

Men's

Fiji v Italy (14:30 BST, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

England v France (17:00 BST, BBC Two)

New Zealand v Jamaica (19:30 BST, BBC Three)

Sunday, 23 October

Men's

Lebanon v Ireland (14:30 BST, BBC Two)

Samoa v Greece (17:00 BST, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Monday, 24 October

Men's

Tonga v Wales (19:30 BST, BBC Two)

Tuesday, 25 October

Men's

Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands (19:30 BST, BBC Three)

Friday, 28 October

Men's

New Zealand v Ireland (19:30 BST, BBC Three)

Saturday, 29 October

Men's

England v Greece (14:30 BST, BBC One)

Fiji v Scotland (17:00 BST, BBC Two)

Australia v Italy (19:30 BST, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Sunday, 30 October

Men's

Lebanon v Jamaica (12:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Tonga v Cook Islands (14:30 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Samoa v France (17:00 GMT, BBC Two)

Monday, 31 October

Men's

Papua New Guinea v Wales (19:30 GMT, BBC Two)

England will open the Women's World Cup against Brazil at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on 1 November

Tuesday, 1 November

Women's

England v Brazil (14:30 GMT, BBC Two)

Papua New Guinea v Canada (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Wednesday, 2 November

Women's

New Zealand v France (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Australia v Cook Islands (19:30 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Thursday, 3 November

Wheelchair

Spain v Ireland (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

England v Australia (19:30, BBC Two)

Friday, November 4

Men's

Quarter-final 1 (19:30 GMT, BBC Three)

Wheelchair

France v Wales (11:00 GMT, BBC Two)

Scotland v USA (13:30, BBC Two)

Saturday, November 5

Men's

Quarter-final 2 (14:30 GMT, BBC One)

Quarter-final 3 (19:30 GMT, BBC Two)

Women's

England v Canada (12:00 GMT, BBC Two)

Papua New Guinea v Brazil (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Sunday, 6 November

Men's

Quarter-final 4 (14:30 GMT, BBC Two)

Women's

New Zealand v Cook Islands (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Australia v France (19:30 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Wheelchair

England v Spain (12:00 GMT, BBC Two)

Australia v Ireland (14:30 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Monday, 7 November

Wheelchair

France v Scotland (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Wales v USA (19:30 GMT, BBC Two)

Wednesday, 9 November

Women's

Canada v Brazil (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

England v Papua New Guinea (19:30 GMT, BBC Two)

Wheelchair

Australia v Spain (11:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

England v Ireland (13:30 GMT, BBC Two)

Thursday, 10 November

Women's

France v Cook Islands (17:00 BST, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Australia v New Zealand (19:30 BST, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Wheelchair

France v USA (11:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Wales v Scotland (13:30 GMT, BBC Two)

Will England men's captain Sam Tomkins be lifting more silverware at Old Trafford on 19 November?

Friday, 11 November

Men's

Semi-final 1 (19:45 GMT, BBC Two)

Saturday, 12 November

Men's

Semi-final 2 (14:30 GMT, BBC One)

Sunday, 13 November

Wheelchair

Semi-final 1 (12:00 GMT, BBC Two)

Semi-final 2 (14:30 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Monday, 14 November

Women's

Semi-final 1 (17:00 GMT, Red Button & BBC Sport Online)

Semi-final 2 (19:30 GMT, BBC Two)

Friday, 18 November

Wheelchair

Final (19:30 GMT, BBC Two)

Saturday, 19 November

Men's

Final (16:00 GMT, BBC One)

Women's

Final (13:15 GMT, BBC One)