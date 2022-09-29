Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Tomkins' last World Cup appearance came in England's dramatic semi-final defeat by New Zealand in 2013

Rugby League World Cup Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

England captain Sam Tomkins says he will be fit and "ready" for their World Cup opener against Samoa on 15 October.

Catalans Dragons full-back Tomkins, 33, missed four of the final seven matches of the Super League season because of a recurring knee injury.

But he will be available to national coach Shaun Wane, who is preparing to name his squad on Friday.

"I went to Blackburn last week to do some testing and the results were really positive," said Tomkins.

"I almost had to limp through the end of the season because I had an injury that meant I couldn't really play back-to-back games. I just needed a bit of rest and rehab.

"I have been seeing all the best specialists using all the best technology and all the latest gadgets."

The Dragons' play-off defeat by Leeds also aided the former Wigan player's recovery as he prepares to make his first appearance in a World Cup since the 2013 semi-final defeat by New Zealand.

"In terms of England, it was almost a blessing that we got knocked out in the first play-off game," Tomkins said.

"It has given me a really good window so now I am in full training and back to normal.

"It has given me more than enough time to be fit for Samoa. I'm ready now."

Tomkins was left out of the squad that reached the 2017 final by then coach Wayne Bennett.

That omission and the dramatic manner of England's exit four years earlier - to Shaun Johnson's last-minute try and conversion - has left the two-time Man of Steel winner with a sense of unfinished business.

"In terms of desire I don't need any motivation," he said.

"I didn't play in 2017 and I was gutted. In 2013 we got beaten by New Zealand in the semi-final, which was terrible at the time. It was the worst loss of my career. I have lost some finals but that was the most hurtful defeat I have felt. It still annoys me.

"I look at the opportunity we have this year. Just imagine winning the World Cup on home soil. It would be something that nobody has experienced in a long, long time.

"We can feel the pressure and expectation and we are hoping that will drive us on."