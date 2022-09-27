Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Australia's men and women's teams both won the Rugby League World Cup in 2017

Rugby League World Cup on the BBC Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

The BBC will broadcast all 61 games from the men's, women's and wheelchair editions of the Rugby League World Cup.

It is the first time all three versions of the tournament will be broadcast live on free-to-air UK television.

Every England, Scotland and Wales match will be shown on BBC One or BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, starting with the men's tournament opener between England and Samoa on 15 October in Newcastle.

All three finals take place in Manchester between 18-19 November.

Philip Bernie, BBC Sport's head of TV, said: "It is a unique event with the men's women's and wheelchair tournaments taking place at the same time and the BBC coverage across all platforms will reflect that.

"It is a privilege to be asked to be the home of this great tournament."

BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra will also have commentary of selected games along with news, updates and interviews.

Mark Chapman, Tanya Arnold and JJ Chalmers will lead the TV coverage of the tournaments.

Expert analysis and punditry will come from an international line-up, which contains England's most-capped player James Graham and a trio of former Great Britain and England forwards in Jamie Peacock, Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

The BBC's team also includes former England Women's prop Danika Priim and hooker Lois Forsell, ex-Wales full-back Jonathan Davies, former Ireland forward Kyle Amor, former New Zealand international Robbie Hunter-Paul, former England playmaker Kevin Brown and former Great Britain player and coach Brian Noble.

BBC's lead rugby league commentator Dave Woods will be joined by Matt Newsum, Sharon Shortle and one of Australia's most recognisable voices, Andrew Voss. Mark Wilson and Andy Stevenson complete the commentary line-up.

The BBC Sport website and app will have plenty of written and video build-up features, plus live texts, match reports, in-play stats, features and columns. There will also be in-play video clips and match highlights.

BBC Sounds will produce a weekly Rugby League World Cup podcast every Monday throughout the tournament.

BBC Sport's social media channels will deliver match highlights on YouTube, plus original Rugby League World Cup content on TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

A new documentary called Women of Steel will go behind the scenes with the England Women's Rugby League squad and will be available on BBC iPlayer on Monday, 24 October.

Clive Sullivan: Rugby League Legend will be available on BBC Wales and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, 12 October at 22:40 BST.