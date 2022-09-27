Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Bibby helped Wigan Warriors beat Huddersfield Giants as they won the 2022 Challenge Cup final

Huddersfield Giants have signed centre Jake Bibby on a three-year deal from fellow Super League side Wigan Warriors.

Bibby, 26, joined Wigan at the end of 2019 from Salford Red Devils, where he played under Giants coach Ian Watson.

"I had really good talks with Ian, I know what he's all about and what his vision is," he told the club website. external-link

"Even this season you can see what the club's striving for and I want to come here and add quality to the side."

Prior to joining Wigan, Bibby was part of the Salford side that reached the 2019 Super League Grand Final and he went on to score for the Cherry and Whites in the Grand Final the following year during their defeat by St Helens.

Earlier this season, Bibby helped Wigan win the Challenge Cup final when they beat the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Jake should be very proud of his three years at Wigan," Warriors boss Matt Peet said. external-link

"He has delivered everything as expected and contributed to some outstanding moments. He is a quality professional and we wish him and his family all the best for the future."