Brian McDermott joined Featherstone to take them to promotion, but missed out this season

Brian McDermott has resigned as head coach of Featherstone Rovers following Sunday's Championship play-off semi-final defeat by Batley Bulldogs.

The 52-year-old, who led Leeds to four Super League Grand Final wins and two Challenge Cups in eight seasons, was appointed to lead Rovers to promotion.

However, despite finishing second to leaders Leigh, Featherstone were denied a place in the final by the Bulldogs.

"I came to the club with a clear objective," McDermott said. external-link

"[That was] to achieve promotion to Super League, an objective which unfortunately has not been achieved.

"I feel my departure will give the club the opportunity to take a new direction and hopefully they will be able to build upon the progress made this year."

No comment has yet been made on a replacement.

The signings of international quality players such as Melbourne Storm half-back Ryley Jacks and Samoa centre Joey Leilua were made in an attempt to compete for a place in the top flight with Leigh.

Derek Beaumont bankrolled extensive recruitment at the Centurions, including the signings of Australia and New South Wales winger Blake Ferguson and half-back Lachlan Lam, which has seen them dominate the division.

Although McDermott's side beat Leigh earlier in the season, defeats in the league and at Tottenham in the 1895 Cup final have seen them fall behind the pacesetters.

Most crucially it was their play-off defeat by a Batley squad with fewer financial resources that ensured another campaign in the second tier in 2023.

Chairman Mark Campbell added: "Brian has worked tremendously hard this year to achieve our promotion goal and we respect his decision after yesterday's defeat to move on.

"I would like to place on record my thanks for his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward."