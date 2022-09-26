Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jonny Campbell was one of the Batley scorers as Featherstone were dumped out

Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard has hailed his part-time players after they moved to within one game of Super League by beating much-fancied Featherstone Rovers.

Rovers also have some part-time players but also stars such as Joey Leilua, Ryley Jacks and Johnathon Ford.

However, Lingard's side shocked them in the Championship play-off semi-final.

"It's probably not been seen before in the Championship to this degree," Lingard told BBC Radio Leeds.

Batley finished fifth in the table, 11 points behind Featherstone.

But they drew at home to Rovers in the league in March before winning 28-20 at Featherstone's Millennium Stadium in June.

The Bulldogs then won at Barrow in the first round of the play-offs before upsetting Featherstone again with a 32-28 victory on Sunday.

"For these guys to do what they've done, when they've got to be up at half five or six in the morning for work, this game then becomes secondary," said Lingard.

"It's outstanding. We've talked all week that we believed we could win. Realistically, should we have won with the stature of the club? Probably not.

"We knew for us to have a chance the collective effort of the players had to be better than Featherstone's. Individually, Featherstone have got a bit more class than what we have across the board.

"But the way these guys work for each other, and enjoy each other's company, that had to be our ethos this week."

The final will again be away from home against a Leigh Centurions side who, along with Featherstone, have thrown plenty of investment at their bid to reach Super League in 2022.

Regular season league winners Centurions demolished York 70-10 in their semi-final, and averaged 48 points a game in their league campaign, with Batley facing 52-0 and 64-6 losses in their meetings so far.

"For them [my players] to do what they've done for me consistently over the past couple of seasons is a phenomenal effort," Lingard added.

"We've got one more game, another difficult if not impossible task [against Leigh], but who knows?"