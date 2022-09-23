Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Albert Vete scored a try for Hull KR in his final appearance for the club against Hull FC earlier this month

Castleford Tigers have signed Hull KR prop Albert Vete on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old Tonga international spent two seasons with the Robins and scored seven tries in 29 Super League appearances.

"It's a really good crew and it's a good vibe at the moment," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm really looking forward to meeting the rest of the boys and I know [head coach] Lee Radford has assembled a strong squad."