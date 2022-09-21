Jonny Lomax's first Grand Final win in 2019 was an emotional experience

St Helens must not get drawn in by the emotion of potential storylines as they prepare for Saturday's Super League Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos, says playmaker Jonny Lomax.

Saints can win the trophy for a record fourth time in a row if they are successful at Old Trafford.

It would also be departing boss Kristian Woolf's third straight title.

"It will be spoken about, but we try to keep things normal and not overthink," Lomax told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We have to go into the game and try to go ready to play and enjoy it.

"You can't be writing storylines before anything else, you've got to stay in the now and crack on from there."

'Incredible' atmosphere whets the appetite

Super League's Grand Final is an emotional conclusion to a gruelling season of rugby league

Super League's Grand Final concept celebrates its 25th year this season, with the Old Trafford showpiece morphing into one of the biggest sporting events in the calendar.

Saints have already been to the occasion 13 times, with Saturday's walkout the 14th made by a side wearing the Red Vee.

With the towering stands packed and the pyrotechnics adding to the sensory overload, it is a special experience to step out of that corner tunnel and out on to the hallowed turf.

"The game itself isn't always enjoyable," Lomax continued. "It's hard work, it's taxing, it's everything else that comes with the game of rugby league.

"But in terms of getting to these moments, this week building up to it, all the excitement, these are the moments you play the game for.

"It's about getting the chance to walk out there, the chance to get hit with the atmosphere, the noise of the crowd and the flames going up, the anthem with your family in the crowd - it's incredible."

Missing out, and grabbing the opportunity

Lomax (right) missed the 2014 final through injury, and that memory remains etched in his memory despite subsequent success

Lomax has enjoyed a superb career in rugby league, playing for his country and winning both Super League and Challenge Cup honours with the Saints.

However, in doing so he has overcome nasty injuries - from the emergency brain surgery after an extradural haemorrhage, caused by fracturing his skull as a 14-year-old, to multiple cruciate ligament injuries that threatened to end his career as a professional.

Having been a losing finalist in 2010 and 2011 against the Rhinos, Lomax was a suited-up spectator when Saints won the title in 2014 against Wigan, and had to wait until 2019 to finally get his hands on a winner's medal.

Challenge Cup finals and showpiece Grand Finals have been the ultimate driving force ever since.

"I think sometimes people talk about, and it's a bit of cliche, you don't know what you've got until it's gone," Lomax added. "I suppose with the injuries I had it was nearly gone.

"When I managed to get myself back and get my head in the right place, something I set a goal on was wanting to be involved in the big games and next time, if I ever get there again, I'm going to make sure I enjoy it.

"For the last few I've been able to enjoy it. I'll enjoy the atmosphere and soak it all up, it'll be a taxing 80 minutes and hopefully we can give ourselves a chance."

Lomax credits Leeds resilience

Lomax says he will feel emotional as he steps on to the pitch to a cacophony of noise and excitement, seeking out his family in the stands and then soaking up the pre-match ceremony.

Once that is over, if Saints are to make history they will need to topple a resurgent Leeds Rhinos, who have risen from the depths of the table to gatecrash the play-offs and reach Old Trafford for the first time in five years.

Their semi-final win over Wigan saw the Rhinos withstand Wigan pressure for near-40 minutes, before finding their own attacking groove to win the match in the second half.

"It was an incredible effort," Lomax said. "It was a performance full of energy and they worked really hard for each other.

"The buzzword we keep talking about at the moment, resilience, that's what they definitely were as a team and definitely have been that over however many weeks it's been.

"Rohan Smith's done an incredible job there and they've been a real contender. They've been going about their business well.

"It's a massive challenge, they've given themselves a chance to enjoy it, just as we have, and hopefully it'll be a good game."