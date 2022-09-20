Jacques O'Neill scored three tries in 31 games during his rugby league career before moving into TV

Love Island star and ex-Castleford hooker Jacques O'Neill would be welcome to play for Cumbria in their game against World Cup entrants Jamaica on 7 October, says boss Paul Crarey.

O'Neill, who grew up in Barrow, left Castleford in June to take up a place on the reality television show.

Since the show ended, the 23-year-old is yet to secure a return to the game.

"Jacques is definitely a Cumbrian and he would be an option if he wanted to play," Crarey told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"He would probably bring people in to watch, and raise the profile of Cumbrian rugby league.

"That's what it's all about, if Ellis [Gillam, Barrow back-rower] can get hold of him and he can come and have a run out for us, and get his head back on rugby league.

"He's finished Love Island now, he's a Cumbrian lad as I know him from his junior days and he'd pull a few in on the day if we can get him involved."

Representative rugby league back on Cumbria's agenda

A young Wendell Sailor scored two tries for Australia on his first appearance, against Cumbria on the 1994 Kangaroos tour

The Cumbria side has been out of commission since an entertaining defeat by a star-studded England Knights side in 2011, but they will return to the field at Workington's Derwent Park to face the Reggae Warriors.

Previously they also provided the opposition for touring sides such as Matthew Elliott's America, and Tonga, as well as a famous match against Australia in 1994.

Talent from Barrow, Whitehaven and Workington will be considered, as will those Cumbrian heritage players who have moved to Super League and will not be involved in the forthcoming World Cup.

"I'm sure we'll get a competitive side out from players at the three Cumbrian clubs and from other places," Crarey added.

"You know, Jacques O'Neill, he might be available. There's the likes of Kyle Amor who's keen to represent Cumbria again, and they started their careers there.

"It's a long time since we had a chance to represent Cumbria, it's great to see it back. There are some great players, and it's probably been a little bit late, but hopefully it will help Workington at their ground financially and give them a bit of a boost."