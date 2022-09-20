Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Morgan Knowles switched allegiance to England having previously played for Wales

Betfred Super League Grand Final: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos Venue: Old Trafford Date: Saturday, 24 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Sounds, live text commentary on BBC Sport website; highlights at 22:50 BST on BBC One

St Helens are appealing against the two-game ban handed to back-rower Morgan Knowles, which rules him out of Saturday's Super League Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old England international was given a Grade B 'dangerous contact' charge following an incident with Salford's Chris Atkin.

Knowles was sin-binned for the incident at the time by referee Chris Kendall.

He could also miss a World Cup game if, as expected, he is selected by England.

Domestic suspensions will be carried into the autumn's rearranged Rugby League World Cup, thus also potentially ruling him out of England's opener with Samoa at St James' Park on 15 October.

Saints and Knowles are expected to attend a tribunal on Tuesday.

England could also lose fellow back-rower John Bateman for a considerable chunk of the tournament after he was sent off in Wigan's semi-final defeat by Leeds.

He has been handed a Grade D 'strikes' charge, which automatically goes to a tribunal and carries a three-to-five game tariff.

Meanwhile, Knowles' Saints team-mates James Roby and Jack Welsby have avoided bans following the match review panel's assessment.

Captain Roby received a caution for a 'dangerous contact' offence, while Welsby's Grade A 'high tackle' charge was given a "careless" rather than "reckless" grading and he is free to figure on Saturday.