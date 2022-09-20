Sam Luckley: Hull KR sign Salford Red Devils prop on two-year deal
Hull KR have signed Salford Red Devils prop Sam Luckley on a two-year deal.
The 26-year-old Scotland international made 26 appearances for the Red Devils after joining from Newcastle Thunder for the 2021 season.
"The way the coach [Willie Peters] wants to play attacking rugby really enticed me," he told BBC Radio Humberside.
"The ultimate goal is winning the Grand Final but short to medium term it's about stringing performances together."