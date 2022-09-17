Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Esan Marsters has won six caps for New Zealand, but he has not been selected in their squad for next month's World Cup

Huddersfield Giants have signed New Zealand centre Esan Marsters from NRL team Gold Coast Titans.

Marsters, 26, joins the Giants on a two-year deal.

He has played 85 times in the NRL for three different clubs, scoring 22 tries and kicking 96 goals, and he has won six caps for the Kiwis.

"Esan is an amazing attacking threat with ball in hand," said external-link Huddersfield coach Ian Watson.

"But he is a player who is willing to do the tough things for his team in defence so will be a huge addition to our squad for 2023."

Huddersfield finished third in the Super League this season, only to lose to Salford Red Devils in the first round of the play-offs, and they were also runners-up in the Challenge Cup.