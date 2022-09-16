Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jarrod O'Connor's try against Wigan was his first for Leeds

Betfred Super League semi-final Wigan (4) 8 Tries: Marshall, Powell Leeds (2) 20 Tries: O'Connor, Bentley 2 Goals: Hardaker 4

Leeds took advantage of a resilient first-half defensive display to stun Wigan 20-8 and reach their first Super League Grand Final since 2017.

Liam Marshall gave Wigan an early lead but despite dominating possession and territory, they could not score again.

Leeds turned the game around with quick tries after the break from Jarrod O'Connor and James Bentley, before Wigan had John Bateman sent off.

Bentley scored again to seal the win before Sam Powell's late consolation.

The Rhinos will play either reigning champions St Helens or Salford Red Devils, who meet in tomorrow's second semi-final, at Old Trafford on Saturday, 24 September.

Wigan: Field, French, Pearce-Paul, Bibby, Marshall, Smith, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Byrne, Isa, Bateman, Smithies.

Interchanges: Mago, Ellis, Havard, Cooper.

Sent-off: Bateman (51)

Leeds: Myler, Briscoe, Hardaker, Sutcliffe, Tindall, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, O'Connor, Prior, Bentley, Tetevano, Smith.

Interchanges: Leeming, Donaldson, Walters, Thompson.

Referee: Liam Moore