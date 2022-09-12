Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jai Field scored in Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup victory over Huddersfield at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May

Wigan Warriors full-back Jai Field has been named player of the year by the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association.

The 25-year-old joined the club for 2021 but had an injury-hit first season with the Cherry and Whites.

Field went on to have a breakout season in 2022, however, scoring 20 tries and winning the Challenge Cup.

He is also in the running for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award and was named in the Super League Dream Team.

The Australian polled 61% of association members' votes, with Salford stand-off Brodie Croft second with 22% of the vote.

"It is always difficult for our members to single out players for this award, especially with so many genuine top-quality athletes as contenders," said RLWBA chairman, and BBC Radio Manchester commentator, Trevor Hunt.

"But Jai's amazing battle back to fitness only adds to an incredible story of courage, resilience and fortitude that has seen him take Super League by storm with an incredible display not only of speed but superb skills to give him an edge over his challengers."

Wigan take on Leeds on Friday in the first of this season's Super League play-off semi-finals, ahead of the Grand Final at Manchester United's Old Trafford ground on 24 September.