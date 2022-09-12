Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Willie Poching steered Wakefield to Super League safety this season

Wakefield Trinity have parted with head coach Willie Poching following the end of their 2022 Super League season.

Trinity were steered away from relegation by Poching, 49, despite a difficult season in which they finished 10th, above Warrington and Toulouse.

Ex-player Poching was named interim coach in 2021 after Chris Chester's exit and then made permanent boss.

Assistant coach Francis Cummins, who joined Poching's staff last November, has also left Trinity.

"When we appointed Willie as head coach, the nature of the arrangement was that we would review the position in 12 months' time," chairman John Minards said.

"Having reached the end of the 2022 playing season and secured our Super League status, the board have carefully considered all aspects of the past 12 months and decided that we need a change in our coaching set up as we move forward.

"These decisions are never easy and this one is particularly difficult given the tremendous effort, passion and energy Willie and Franny have both brought to the club.

"Willie Poching will always be a legend at Wakefield Trinity and I am personally very grateful for the way he has conducted himself in sometimes very difficult circumstances. Both he and Franny leave with our very best wishes for the future."