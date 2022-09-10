Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan will meet Leeds in the first semi-final on Friday evening

The Super League play-off semi-finals will take place as scheduled on 16 and 17 September.

Wigan Warriors will face Leeds Rhinos on Friday, with St Helens taking on Salford Red Devils the following day.

Super League confirmed the matches following the announcement that the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be on Monday, 19 September.

The Super League awards ceremony scheduled for that evening has been switched to Tuesday, 20 September.

Leeds secured their place in the semi-finals with a 20-10 win at Catalans Dragons, while Salford defeated Huddersfield Giants 28-0.

St Helens are looking to win the title for a fourth successive season, having beaten Catalans in the 2021 final.

Saints and Leeds have won eight Grand Finals each, three more than Wigan, while Salford have yet to do so - their only final appearance coming in 2019.