Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium will host Saturday's play-off between Huddersfield and Salford

Rugby league games will go ahead this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Rugby Football League has confirmed.

Friday's Super League play-off between Catalans and Leeds in Perpignan had already been confirmed as being on.

Saturday's second play-off between Huddersfield and Salford will also be played as scheduled at 13:00 BST.

The weekend's Women's Super League, Championship, and League One fixtures will also proceed.

While Friday's top-flight play-off will go ahead in France, the Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams scheduled for the same night had already been postponed on Thursday, following the news of the Queen's death.

The game's English governing body, the RFL, said "due respect will be paid to Her Majesty before all fixtures" with a period of silence being observed at matches, the national anthem being played where possible and black armbands being worn by players and officials.

"This has been a difficult decision - we have taken into account the desire expressed by players and clubs at community level to come together to share their grief, and to celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the RFL said in a statement. external-link

The Queen was a patron of the RFL during her 70-year reign, and twice presented the Challenge Cup at Wembley - to victorious captains Derek Turner of Wakefield in 1960 and Featherstone's Malcolm Dixon in 1967.

Elsewhere, fixtures in Australia's National Rugby League are also taking place, with a minute's silence preceding the play-off fixture between Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels on Friday.