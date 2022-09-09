Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Brierley (right) scored his 11th try of the season for Salford

Betfred Super League play-off eliminator Huddersfield (0) 0 Salford (16) 28 Tries: Burgess, Watkins, Brierley, Ackers Goals: Sneyd 6

Salford beat Huddersfield Giants in the Super League play-off eliminator to set up a semi-final at St Helens.

The away side took charge early on through tries from Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins.

Ryan Brierley touched down from a grubber kick as the Red Devils added to their lead and Andy Ackers sealed victory in the final minute.

Leeds Rhinos, who won away at Catalans Dragons on Friday, will travel to Wigan Warriors in the other semi-final.

Wigan will host Leeds on Friday, while reigning champions St Helens entertain Salford the following day.

The game was preceded by a minute's silence to mark the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday and players of both sides wore black armbands.

During her reign, the Queen was patron of the Rugby Football League and presented the Challenge Cup at Wembley in both 1960 and 1967.

Huddersfield and Salford players observed a minute's silence before the game as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Huddersfield, led by former Red Devils coach Ian Watson, had only lost once at home all year in the regular season but they were outclassed by the Red Devils.

Burgess went over in the corner after some quick hands and Watkins made it back-to-back scores when he ran in after the visitors broke through the middle.

The home side sought a way back into the game after half-time but Brierley, who had been sin-binned in the first half for a shoulder charge, grounded the ball under the posts from a Marc Sneyd grubber kick to leave them trailing 22-0 with 30 minutes to play.

Huddersfield did force three goal-line drop-outs from the visitors but they were unable to turn their pressure into points in the face of excellent defence.

Ackers completed Salford's victory with a breakaway try in the last minute.

The Red Devils will be without Man of Steel nominee Brodie Croft in next week's semi-final against Saints after the half-back failed a head injury assessment, which forced him out of the game at half-time.

Huddersfield Giants: Lolohea, Cudjoe, King, Leutele, Senior, Fages, Russell, Yates, Jones, McQueen, Hill, Levi, Trout.

Interchanges: Pryce, Greenwood, Ikahihifo, English.

Salford: Brierley, Sio, Lafai, Cross, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Dupree, Ackers, Gerrard, Watkins, Taylor, Wright.

Interchanges: Vuniyayawa, Atkin, Ormondroyd, Luckley.

Sin-bin: Brierley (25)