Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

All three players were named in the 2022 Dream Team from Super League's 12 clubs

St Helens utility Jack Welsby, Wigan full-back Jai Field and Salford half-back Brodie Croft are the three nominees for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award in Super League for 2022.

Welsby, who has also been nominated for Young Player of the Year, helped Saints win the League Leaders' Shield.

Field has brought 20 tries and 24 assists to Wigan's push for the Grand Final, and won the Challenge Cup.

Croft has seven tries and 25 assists for Salford, who made the play-offs.

The winner will be revealed at the Super League Awards night on Monday, 19 September.

All three players have been influential for their clubs, with selections in the Dream Team, as they kept up the bid for a trip to Old Trafford in 2022.

At 21, Jack Welsby has already won two Grand Finals with Saints and is gunning for a hat-trick this term.

He has played full-back, centre and in the halves for Kristian Woolf's side, scoring 12 tries and contributing 27 assists.

Field had a nightmare 2021, with a near-season ending hamstring injury but has recovered to become a leading light in 2022 alongside outside-backs Bevan French and Liam Marshall.

Salford signed ex-Melbourne Storm half Croft from Brisbane Broncos in August 2021, and he has impressed with stellar performances throughout the season.

His running and short-kicking games in particular have been a vital source of tries, as part of a spine including hooker Andy Ackers, halves partner Marc Sneyd and regular full-back Ryan Brierley.

Women's shortlist includes six

There are six nominees for the Woman of Steel award, including three from York - Hollie Dodd, Sinead Peach and Tara Jane Stanley.

Previous winners Jodie Cunningham of St Helens and Leeds' Georgia Roche are also joined on the list by Saints and England centre Amy Hardcastle.