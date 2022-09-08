Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Toby Warren has signed a four-year deal at Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos have signed forward Toby Warren from Championship club York.

The 19-year-old has agreed a four-year contract that will see him play at Headingley until the end of 2026.

He has already spent time with the Leeds academy and reserve sides having agreed a dual-registration deal with York ahead of the 2021 season.

"I have really enjoyed the time I have spent on loan here," Warren told the club website. "It was always a club I wanted to be part of in the future."

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith added: "He is a player I am looking forward to seeing how he develops over the next few years.

"He is aware he has a lot of work still to do but he has a great attitude and willingness to learn."