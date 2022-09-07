Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Gareth Widdop is currently recovering from a dislocated shoulder injury

Versatile back Gareth Widdop has retired from international rugby league with the start of England's home World Cup campaign just over a month away.

The 33-year-old, who is out of contract at Warrington and last played for England in 2018, told Wane he does not want to be considered for selection.

Widdop has seven tries and 71 goals for England in 28 games, since scoring twice on debut against France in 2010.

He missed the end of the current season with a dislocated shoulder injury.

The emergence of Jack Welsby at St Helens, one of England's likely full-back options, and other key names such as Sam Tomkins, Jonny Lomax and George Williams, could have limited Widdop's opportunities had he remained eligible.

England kick off the rescheduled 2021 World Cup against Samoa on Saturday, 15 October.

"Playing for my country has given me some of the best moments and memories of my career, so this is a big decision for me," Widdop said.

"I will never forget the experiences of playing in the last two World Cups, in England in 2013 and especially in Australia in 2017."

Despite being born in Halifax, his rugby league schooling came in the Australian state of Victoria where he joined Melbourne Storm, winning the 2012 NRL Grand Final.

He left Melbourne for Sydney and the St George Illawarra Dragons where he was named captain before moving to Super League and the Wire in 2020.

His versatility at half and full-back, honed by playing alongside the likes of Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith at Storm, proved vital for England.

The combination with Kevin Brown and Luke Gale in 2017, playing from full-back, helped England to a first final since 1995.

"Up to that point I'd played most of my international rugby at stand-off but Wayne Bennett switched me to full-back and I played some of the best rugby of my career," Widdop added.

"The semi final against Tonga in New Zealand was incredible - I still get goosebumps thinking about it. And then to play Australia in the final at Suncorp, and come so close - they are amazing memories.

"Playing for Great Britain in 2019 also meant a lot to me - to pull on that blue and red V, which I'd watched my heroes wearing as a kid growing up.

"I think the fact that we moved over to Australia when I was young made playing for England and Great Britain extra special for me, and I'll always be grateful and proud for the opportunity."

You can follow the fortunes of your favourite team with live match notifications sent straight to your phone or tablet via the BBC Sport app. Line-up, kick-off, score, half-time and full-time options are available for all teams participating at the World Cup.