Betfred Super League play-off eliminator: Catalans v Leeds Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Friday, 9 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds, live scores on BBC Sport

Leeds Rhinos will be no strangers to the pressures of the play-offs having had to play 'knockout' rugby to get into the top six over the past two months, says boss Rohan Smith.

The Rhinos reward for a 'winner-takes-all' win over Castleford last weekend is a trip to Catalans Dragons.

Smith's side won nine of their past 11 games to sneak into the play-off spots.

"To a point we've been playing where every game is a critical one for a long period," Smith told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The resilience the group has shown through the changes that have been made this year, three different coaches and three different ways of doing things, the resilience to stay on task has been strong.

"The willingness to play out the 80 minutes, it's been admirable the six or seven weeks we've been in the play-off hunt. Hopefully it holds us in good stead."

Catalans set to create intimidating atmosphere

Catalans supporters made the Stade Gilbert Brutus a partisan and hostile place to visit in 2021's play-offs

Catalans Dragons' reward for finishing in the top four this season is a home tie in the first round of the play-offs, although they will have to travel in the semi-finals should they get past Leeds.

Steve McNamara's side only just welcomed Leeds to the Stade Gilbert Brutus over the August Bank Holiday, winning 32-18 against the men from Headingley.

However this game, just as Hull KR discovered in the play-offs last season, is likely to be played before a fervent crowd who will make plenty of noise, let off fireworks, and create a hostile environment for the Rhinos to play in.

Boss Smith is aware of the quality in the Dragons ranks, notably Australian playmaker Mitchell Pearce, who played for the Sydney Roosters under Smith's father Brian - reaching the 2010 National Rugby League Grand Final in the process.

"Those guys have been a pretty stable group over the last few years, been top four and played in big games," Smith added.

"I know their half-back is in his first year there but he's played a lot of Grand Finals and 350 NRL games.

"They're very experienced, they're on their home patch in their conditions, and they had a rest on Friday so you imagine they'll be fresh and at their best."

Team news

Catalans welcome back England international Mike McMeeken after injury, who before being ruled out had been a key figure in both front row and back row for the Perpignan club.

Dragons boss McNamara rested the majority of his squad for the regular season game at Wigan, so key fixtures Pearce, Sam Tomkins, top-scorer Fouad Yaha and Michael McIlorum should be fresh.

Rohan Smith and Leeds were dealt a blow at the appeal hearing for Rhyse Martin's one-game ban, with a further game being added to the charge sheet.

Ash Handley misses out on the wing having limped out of Saturday's win over Castleford, but there is the inclusion of star centre Harry Newman, who will be cautiously monitored before being considered as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Catalans (from): Mourgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Pearce, Drinkwater, Dudson, McIlorum, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Seguier, Goudemand, Romano, May, Napa, J. Chan, Kasiano, Tomkins, T. Chan.

Leeds (from): Newman, Sutcliffe, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Tevevano, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Briscoe, Gannon, Walters, O'Connor, Donaldson, Johnson, Mustapha, Tindall, Hardaker.