From the section Rugby League

Brett Hodgson's final game in charge of Hull FC was a 36-4 home thrashing by city rivals Hull KR

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson has left the Super League club.

The 44-year-old arrived ahead of the 2021 campaign after Andy Last had been in interim charge for 2020 following Lee Radford's sacking.

Hull FC, who finished ninth in the table, say they will appoint Hodgson's replacement "in the near future" ahead of a full pre-season.

"I would like to thank Brett for his commitment and dignity," chairman Adam Pearson told the club website. external-link

"Brett joined us during a period of transition and the disruption caused by Covid-19, as well as facing further challenges presented by injuries and suspensions.

"The process of appointing a new head coach is under way, with a focused shortlist to identify the right person to get the best out of our senior squad, but also someone who will continue to embrace our long-term strategy from grassroots to first-team."

Hull FC have been blighted by injuries during the latter half of the 2022 Super League campaign and have been out of form for much of the season.

Saturday's final day 36-4 derby defeat by city rivals Hull KR meant they ended their season with a 12th defeat in 16 games.

Following the match, Hodgson described the defeat as "disgusting".

Assistant coach Kieron Purtill and head of performance Paul Hatton will also leave the club.

Ex-Hull KR boss Smith is 'likeliest replacement'

Analysis - BBC rugby league correspondent Dave Woods

Since back-to-back Challenge Cup final wins in 2016 and 2017, Hull have been perennial under-achievers.

Brett Hodgson has failed to reverse the team's annual habit of collapsing in a heap in the second half of Super League seasons.

Whoever replaces him will have a big job on his hands. Owner Adam Pearson has made no secret of how the club is operating with a huge constraint on finances. But expectations from fans will remain high.

The likeliest replacement would be Tony Smith. The former England, Leeds, Warrington and Huddersfield boss has a proven track record in turning around under-performing clubs.

And despite his recent controversial exit from neighbours Hull KR, he still lives in the area.

Other candidates on the horizon may well include England boss Shaun Wane. But with Hull needing a quick appointment to prepare for next season and Wane's involvement in the up-coming World Cup, that may rule him out.

An outsider might be Salford head coach Paul Rowley who has performed above expectations in leading the Red Devils into the play-offs, despite operating on a lower than salary cap budget.