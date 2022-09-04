Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Farrell was one of three Wigan players named in the 2022 Super League Dream Team

Wigan and England second rower Liam Farrell is set to miss the Super League play-offs because of injury, making him a doubt for the World Cup.

The 32-year-old is expected to be out for two months after damaging his knee in the 30-10 win over St Helens.

"It's quite a big one," Warriors coach Matt Peet said at Sunday's play-off launch at Salford.

"The specialists are saying eight weeks but there are things we can do to fast track that."

He added: We'll be doing everything we can to try and get him back on the field but we are up against it.

"To lose someone like that is a blow but that's what squads are designed for."

With the Grand Final just under three weeks away, Peet is resigned to being without Farrell for Wigan's semi-final on Friday, 16 September.

And he admitted Farrell is unlikely to be fit for the start of the World Cup, with England starting their campaign against Samoa at St James' Park, Newcastle, on 15 October.

"It will depend on what England want to do, whether they're willing to carry someone who might not be right for the first game," Peet said.

"That's Shaun's [Wane, England coach] decision to make, he could play a part in the World Cup."