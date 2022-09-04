Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The 2022 Dream Team (l-r): Chris McQueen, Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Morgan Knowles, Jack Welsby, Jai Field, Bevan French, James Roby, Liam Farrell, Tim Lafai, Alex Walmsley, Ken Sio

Veteran hooker James Roby is one of four players from League Leaders' Shield winners St Helens named in Super League's 2022 Dream Team.

Roby recently reversed his decision to retire at the end of this season and earns his seventh Dream Team selection.

The 36-year-old is joined by team-mates Morgan Knowles, in for a fourth year in a row, Jack Welsby and Alex Walmlsey.

Wigan wing Bevan French, the league's leading try scorer this season, is among three Warriors players included.

French's colleagues Liam Farrell and Jai Field also make the list as do three Salford Red Devils players - Brodie Croft, Tim Lafai and Ken Sio.

Hull KR centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki and Huddersfield Giants second row Chris McQueen complete the line-up.

Full-back Field, Kenny-Dowall, Lafai, Croft, Oledzki and McQueen all make their Dream Team debuts.

At the other end of the scale, Roby is selected for a seventh time but a first since 2018 as he moves joint second on the all-time Dream Team appearance list alongside Andy Farrell, Keiron Cunningham and Sean O'Loughlin.

"Alongside the familiar faces it is great to see new talent rewarded with a place in the team and all six debutants this season should all be very proud to join the Dream Team list," said Man of Steel panellist Barrie McDermott.