Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Luke Gale became Hull FC captain after joining the club in November 2021

England international Luke Gale is leaving Hull FC after one season with the Super League team.

Gale, 34, signed a one-year deal when he joined the club from Leeds during the off-season, playing 18 times and scoring one try during the campaign.

The former Rhinos regular was given a five-game ban after a red card against St Helens in February.

Jordan Johnstone, Marcus Walker and Aidan Burrell will also depart at the end of the season, the club has said.

Hooker Johnstone made 55 appearances after arriving for the 2020 season, while Walker and Burrell each played once in 2021.

Second-row forward Manu Ma'u will be joining Catalans Dragons in July and utility player Will Smith is ending his short-term deal to return to Australia.

Hull FC are encouraging fans to show their appreciation to the outgoing players when Hull KR visit for the derby on Saturday in the final round of the regular Super League season.

The club will hold a short presentation ceremony after the match finishes.