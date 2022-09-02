Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad Martin has featured 10 times for Castleford Tigers this season

Castleford Tigers forward Brad Martin has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club for a further two years.

The 21-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Tigers and extends his stay until the end of the 2024 season.

"This currently is my third season at the club, and I'm really settled and really enjoying it," Martin said.

"The main thing next season is game time and showing the coach what I can do. Next year I want to push on."