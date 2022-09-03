Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tommy Makinson, who also kicked five goals, and Konrad Hurrell were among St Helens' six try scorers

Betfred Super League St Helens (12) 36 Tries: Batchelor, Sironen, Lees, Hurrell, Makinson, Welsby Goals: Makinson 5, Lane Toulouse (4) 16 Tries: Bergal, Peats, Pelissier Goals: Hankinson 2

Super League table toppers St Helens rounded off their campaign with an expected victory over relegated Toulouse - but not before being given another shock by the Frenchmen.

Toulouse beat Saints earlier in the season and another upset was possible when they led 16-14 after the break.

But Konrad Hurrell, Tommy Makinson and Jack Welsby all crossed late on.

Added to first-half tries from Joe Batchelor, Curtis Sironen and Matty Lees, that was enough to settle it.

Toulouse had to content themselves with consolation tries from Ilias Bergal, Nathan Peats and Eloi Pelissier at the home of the reigning champions before taking their leave of the top flight after a relatively encouraging first season in Super League.

On the day they lifted the League Leaders Shield at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Saints were boosted by the return of several key players from injury including Hurrell and Welsby while Sironen and Morgan Knowles were back after suspension.

Having avoided the possibility of a third straight defeat, they now have a full fortnight to prepare for their home play-off semi-final.

They at least started to get into business mode with four second-half tries.

Hurrell, Jonny Lomax and James Roby combined brilliantly to keep the ball alive for Lees to score, before Hurrell kicked for the corner and won the race to seemingly settle it with 13 minutes left.

But there was still time for Saints to add some gloss to a mildly misleading scoreline as Makinson converted his own try in the corner before Jon Bennison set up Welsby to go under the posts, with youngster Ben Lane adding the kick.

St Helens: Bennison; Makinson, Hurrell, Davies, Lane; Welsby, Lomax; Pa'asi, Lussick, Lees, Batchelor, Sironen, Knowles.

Interchanges: Roby, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Bell, Norman.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott; Laguerre, Jussaume, Armitage, Bergal; Hankinson, Paulo; Belmas, Peats, Alvaro, Peyroux, Stefani, Marion.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Bretherton, Hansen, Sangare.

Referee: Michael Smaill.

Play-off eliminators

Friday 9 September

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos (Stade Gilbert Brutus, Perpignan, 20:00 BST)

Saturday 10 September

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (John Smiths Stadium,13:00 BST).

Play-off semi-finals

Friday 16 September

Wigan Warriors v highest ranked eliminator winner, DW Stadium (20:00 BST

Saturday 17 September

St Helens v lowest ranked eliminator winner (Totally Wicked Stadium (13:00 BST)

Grand Final

Saturday 24 September