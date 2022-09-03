Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Warrington forward Jason Clark marked his last game for the club by converting a try with the final kick of the match

Betfred Super League Salford (8) 14 Tries: Greenwood, Harrop Goals: Livett 2 Warrington (14) 32 Tries: Thewlis 2, Holmes, Thomas, Minikin, G Williams Goals: Hayes 3, J Clark

Warrington Wolves ended a disappointing Super League season with a deserved victory over an under-strength Salford.

The visitors scored six tries with Josh Thewlis crossing twice and further scores from Oliver Holmes, Luke Thomas, Greg Minikin and George Williams.

It was only a second win in their last nine games, ending the campaign 11th.

Salford, for whom James Greenwood and Myles-Dalton Harrop scored tries, finish sixth and face Huddersfield Giants in Saturday's play-off.

The Red Devils had assured their spot in the top six for the first time since they reached the Grand Final in 2019 with their win at Castleford last Monday, a ninth in 11 games.

As a result, head coach Paul Rowley made sweeping changes, with six debutants called up from the reserves in the matchday squad and key men like winger Ken Sio and half-backs Brodie Croft and Marc Sneyd given the afternoon off.

Warrington could not finish any higher than 11th, their worst ever finish in a Super League season, whatever the result.

But they had a more experienced side here and Thewlis and Holmes quickly had them ahead.

Greenwood reduced the arrears before Thomas grabbed his first Wolves try to extend the lead heading into the break.

There was an end-of-season feel to proceedings as Minikin and Williams crossed for more Wolves scores either side of Harrop grabbing a debut try for the hosts.

Thewlis grabbed his second of the day with an interception try to round off Warrington's campaign, with departing Australian forward Jason Clark kicking the goal.

Salford: Rourke; R Williams, Akauola, Coope-Franklin, Harrop; Livett, Escare; Luckley, Bourouh, Burke, Greenwood, Lennon, Vuniyayawa.

Interchanges: Stevens, Spencer-Tonks, Davies, Dupree.

Warrington: Dufty; Minikin, Mata'utia, Wardle, Thewlis; G Williams, Hayes; Harrison, Walker, Bullock, Holmes, Nicholson, J Clark.

Interchanges: D Clark, Mikaele, Whitehead, Thomas.

Referee: Robert Hicks.