Aidan Sezer's matchwinning try was Leeds' second in five minutes

Betfred Super League Leeds (0) 14 Tries: Leeming, Sezer Goals: Martin 3 Castleford (0) 8 Try: Mamo Goals: McShane 2

Leeds Rhinos produced an amazing late turnaround as they stunned Castleford Tigers with two late tries to reach the Super League play-offs.

Trailing 8-0 with time fast running out, Leeds looked about to be overtaken for the final play-off place by Cas.

But, after Rhyse Martin's penalty, Zak Hardaker outflanked his old club to set up Kruise Leeming to score.

Martin kicked that to tie the scores but there was no need for golden point as Aidan Sezer went over again.

Martin added the extras to that one too, as Jake Mamo's early second-half try and two Paul McShane goals ended up being in vain.

Victory lifted Leeds to fifth, thanks to Salford's home defeat by 11th-placed Warrington as the Red Devils finished sixth.

The Rhinos now head for Perpignan to face Catalans Dragons on Friday, before Huddersfield host Salford in the second play-off eliminator the following day.

Fifth breeds success for Leeds

Leeds now face a tough away trip with a visit to the south of France - but going there after finishing fifth under Rohan Smith they will be full of confidence.

Of Leeds' record eight Grand Finals triumphs, only three have come after topping the league - and two of them, in 2011 and 2012, came after twice finishing fifth under Brian McDermott.

Since Smith took charge on 20 April, Rhinos seem to have recaptured some of the spirit of the McDermott era - having now won 12 times in 18 games.

Even in the McDermott years, Leeds rarely left it as late as this.

Cas, who began the day in seventh, had won on their previous two visits to Headingley and after an exciting but error- strewn first half enlivened only by Suaia Matagi's yellow card for a late shot on Matt Prior, it took into well into the second half to break the deadlock.

Jake Mamo's 55th-minute try looked to have set Castleford on their way at Headingley

No sooner had McShane fired Cas ahead from the tee, they quickly stretched their lead when Dan Smith and Joe Westerman combined to find Mamo, who outpaced Richie Myler to finish, McShane kicking the goal for an 8-0 lead.

Leeds got two points back from Martin's boot and, with time ticking away, Myler began the move that led to them tying the scores.

His long pass to Hardaker freed the Cas old boy to cut inside, beat three men and break clear before passing inside for Leeming to score to the left of the posts.

Martin's boot levelled it - to set up a likely period of golden-point extra time, which Cas knew they had to win to extend their season. But Myler was then involved again in the move that led to Sezer bringing the house down with the victory-sealing try.

Leeds: Myler; Briscoe, Hardaker, Sutcliffe, Handley; Austin, Sezer; Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Tetevano.

Interchanges: Dwyer, O'Connor, Smith, Gannon.

Castleford: Mamo; Faraimo, Sutcliffe, Fonua, Olpherts; Eden, McShane; Matagi, Milner, Griffin, Lawler, Mellor, Westerman.

Interchanges: Smith, Hall, Martin, Robb.

Sin-bin: Matagi

Referee: Ben Thaler.

Play-off eliminators

Friday 9 September

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos (Stade Gilbert Brutus, Perpignan, 20:00 BST)

Saturday 10 September

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (John Smiths Stadium,13:00 BST).

Play-off semi-finals

Friday 16 September

Wigan Warriors v highest ranked eliminator winner, DW Stadium (20:00 BST

Saturday 17 September

St Helens v lowest ranked eliminator winner (Totally Wicked Stadium (13:00 BST)

Grand Final

Saturday 24 September