Betfred Super League Huddersfield (8) 16 Tries: I. Senior 2 Goals: Pryce 4 Wakefield (10) 14 Tries: Aydin, Tanginoa, Ashurst Goal: Lino

Will Pryce slotted a golden point to edge Huddersfield to a thrilling West Yorkshire derby win against Wakefield.

Innes Senior ran in two tries and Pryce kicked three goals to ensure the sides were locked 14-14 at the hooter.

Yusuf Aydin, Kelepi Tanginoa and Matty Ashurst tries and a Mason Lino goal had Trinity 14-12 up with four minutes left.

Both teams missed drop-goal attempts trying to win it but Pryce clinched it early in extra-time.

The Giants would have finished third anyway, given Wigan's big win over Catalans Dragons, but made sure despite making seven changes to the side that pipped Warrington on Monday.

Wakefield, who will finish 10th, made six of their own at the John Smith's Stadium.

After a bright start Senior won a 75-metre race to the line after Ricky Leutele burst away deep inside his own half. Pryce added the extras to make it 6-0 after just nine minutes.

It was 6-6 inside 20 minutes, however, as Jordan Crowther did well to create space and, playing in his last game for the club, Aydin touched down, with Lino levelling the scores.

Pryce slotted a penalty seven minutes before the interval but Trinity took the lead with a fine try as Lino offloaded perfectly for Tanginoa to tear through from near halfway to make it 10-8 in the corner. It stayed that way with Lino's goal attempt coming back off the upright.

The frenetic action continued after the turnaround and on 52 minutes Tanginoa punched his way to within a metre of the Giants line but suffered an injury as he went to ground, which led to a lengthy stoppage and him limping off.

Giants rode their luck, conceding a couple of goalline drop-outs in quick succession following clever kicks but then broke from one end to the other, with a fantastic catch and pass from Jack Ashworth freeing Senior to race through to finish acrobatically, though Pryce missed the extras.

The pendulum swung back the other way as Ashurst reacted quickest to a kick forward from Jacob Miller, playing his 200th game for Trinity, to put Wakefield back ahead 14-12, but Lino skewed the subsequent goal attempt well wide.

Pryce levelled the scores from a 35-metre penalty with four minutes remaining and the hosts tried to snatch it with a drop-goal from Oliver Russell but it sailed wide.

Trinity had the final possession of regulation and Miller had a drop-goal charged down before David Fifita sent a last-ditch effort wide.

Pryce kept his nerve to win it just two minutes into extra time with a goal from 20 metres out and 10 metres in from the touchline as the Giants prepared for the play-offs with a gritty victory.

HUDDERSFIELD: Mason, Levi, Wilson, Jones, McQueen, English, Russell, Pryce, Golding, King, Leutele, I Senior, Lolohea.

Interchanges: Ashworth, O'Brien, Lawrence, Ikahihifo.

WAKEFIELD: Shaul, Kershaw, Hall, Gaskell, Murphy, Miller, Lino, Arona, Crowther, Aydin, Tanginoa, Ashurst, Battye.

Interchanges: Fifita, Bowes, Butler, Shaw.

Referee: Chris Kendall.