Wigan hooker Thomas Leuluai is to retire at the end of the season and take on the role of assistant coach at the club.

The 37-year-old New Zealand international is in his second spell with Warriors after rejoining in 2017.

He will represent his country in a World Cup warm-up match against Leeds before the World Cup and join their staff for the tournament.

Leuluai said his career had been "an incredible journey". external-link

He made his professional debut for New Zealand Warriors in 2003 to become the youngest player to have featured for the club.

A move to London Broncos followed in 2005 and he spent two seasons there before moving to Wigan for the first time in 2007.

He won a Grand Final and a Challenge Cup and then returned to NRL side Warriors in 2013.

However, he re-signed for Wigan in 2017 and has won the World Club Challenge and a further Grand Final and Challenge Cup.

'Outstanding coach'

He was named club captain following Sean O'Loughlin's retirement and to date has scored 74 tries in 325 games.

"I look back throughout the years and I just feel incredibly grateful for everything that rugby league has given me," Leuluai said.

"There have been wonderful times on the field, and amazing times off it. I've loved them all but without a doubt the best thing rugby league has given me is the friendships I have made."

Warriors coach Matt Peet added: "Personally, I owe so much to him for the support and guidance he has given me as a player, captain and friend and, for that, I say a massive thank you.

"Thomas has all the attributes to make an outstanding coach. He will bring so much to our coaching team and I am excited to work with him during the next stage of his career."