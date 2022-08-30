Korbin Sims: Hull KR prop announces retirement at age of 30
Hull KR prop Korbin Sims has announced his retirement at the age of 30.
The former Fiji international had been set to bow out in Saturday's derby match against Hull FC.
However, on Tuesday he was handed a three-match ban for making contact with a match official in the win over Wigan on Monday.
Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts has been given a two-match ban for dangerous contact and will miss their play-off decider against Leeds Rhinos.