Marc Sneyd scored Salford's first and last tries, and kicked nine goals for an individual 26-point haul

Betfred Super League Castleford (10) 10 Tries: Mamo, Olpherts Goals: Richardson Salford (20) 50 Tries: Sneyd 2, Sio, Ormondroyd, Wright, Cross, Croft, Watkins Goals: Sneyd 9

Salford kept up their Super League top-four hopes with an eight-try demolition of Castleford at The Jungle.

After racing into a 20-0 lead with tries from Marc Sneyd, Ken Sio and Jack Ormondroyd, Jake Mamo and Derrell Olpherts replied to halve the deficit.

But Cas were then disrupted by the half-time loss of Danny Richardson.

Salford stretched away with five second-half tries from Shane Wright, Deon Cross, Brodie Croft, Kallum Watkins - and a second for Sneyd.

Castleford's play-off hopes now hang by a thread, starting with a need for Leeds to lose in the south of France this evening to Catalans - but victory for the Dragons would mean that the highest Salford could finish, with one game left, would be fifth.

Castleford: Mamo; Faraimo, Sutcliffe, Fonua, Olpherts; Eden, Richardson; Massey, McShane, Griffin, Lawler, Mellor, Westerman.

Interchange: Watts, Matagi, Milner, Martin.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Sarginson; Croft, Sneyd; Ormondroyd, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Taylor, Watkins, Wright.

Interchanges: Atkin, Luckley, Gerrard, Dupree.

Referee: Liam Moore.