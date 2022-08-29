Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ethan Ryan's double took his tally for the season to nine

Betfred Super League Hull KR (20) 38 Tries: Tate, Hall, Sims, Storton, Fishwick, Ryan 2 Goals: Milnes 5 Wigan (6) 28 Tries: Partington, O'Keefe, Bibby, Halsall, McDonnell Goals: O'Keefe 4

Hull KR held out for victory over a much-changed Wigan Warriors.

Wigan named seven debutants and fell behind in the opening two minutes when Will Tate crossed for the hosts.

Ryan Hall, Korbin Sims and Matthew Storton added to that early score, with Ollie Partington replying for Wigan.

Zach Fishwick and Ethan Ryan (2) went over for the home side after the interval and Ben O'Keefe, Jack Bibby, Sam Halsall and James McDonnell for the visitors, who finished strongly.

Despite St Helens losing to Wakefield, defeat for Wigan ended their slim hopes of finishing top of the regular season table.

Hull KR interim coach Danny McGuire will lead the side for the final time before Willie Peters takes over for 2023 when they finish the season with a derby at cross-city rivals Hull FC on Saturday.

The visitors had trailed 38-12 with just 12 minutes left on the clock but debutant prop Jack Bibby's score kicked off a flurry of late tries for Matt Peet's youthful outfit.

They will likely go with a similar squad for their final game of the regular season against Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Hull KR interim coach Danny McGuire:

"I don't think it's a game for the archives, both teams tried hard. We scored some nice tries but conceded some soft ones as well.

"In the end, the shining light was some of the young players (who have been brought on).

"I'd love us to be in a position where we have a selection problem and picking from 25.

"We've tried really hard to cover (injuries) and people have been playing longer minutes than we would like (to cover for other injured players).

"We've had to adapt and some of these young boys have got experience which will stand them in good stead."

Wigan coach Matt Peet:

"I'm proud and frustrated in equal measure. We can look back on that performance in two ways, pride we've got some players for the future, frustration we didn't do enough to get the win as it was there for us.

"The major lesson will be when you've got a young team you need to be confident and have that belief. The fact that we continued to compete (to the end of the game) is something you'd expect.

"I think you only have to look at our first team in general and you can see the pathway is there. Some of the lads you've seen will be regulars in the next two or three years.

"There were a few highlights today. I think there were loads of positives, I just know we could have got more from the game."

Hull KR: Laulu-Togaga'e, Ryan, Wood, Tate, Hall, Minchella, Milnes, Maher, Parcell, King, Sims, Linnett, Storton.

Interchanges: Vete, Moore, Fishwick, Barley.

Wigan: Hanley, Miski, Jake Bibby, Sutton, O'Keefe, Halsall, Astley, Havard, Shorrocks, Mago, Nsemba, McDonnell, Partington.

Interchanges: Hill, Jack Bibby, Forber, Eckersley.

Referee: Chris Kendall.