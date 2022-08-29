Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matt Dufty has scored five tries in five Super League appearances

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (32) 38 Tries: O'Brien, Jones, Lolohea, Cudjoe, Leutele, King, Pryce Goals: Pryce 5 Warrington (10) 36 Tries: Dufty 4, Lynch, Wardle, Williams Goals: Ratchford, Hayes 3

Matt Dufty scored four tries as Warrington fell just short of a great comeback win at Huddersfield.

Dufty crossed inside 30 seconds and Josh Lynch went over but in between scores the Giants grabbed six tries.

Adam O'Brien, Josh Jones, Tui Lolohea, Leroy Cudjoe, Ricky Leutele and Toby King made it 32-10 at the break.

Jake Wardle and George Williams tries and a second-half hat-trick for Dufty were not enough as Will Pryce's try proved to be the difference.

The Wire's seventh defeat from their past eight matches means they will end the season in 11th place.

Play-off bound Huddersfield will secure third spot if they beat Wakefield in their final game of the regular season on Friday.

It has been a chastening first season at Warrington for former Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell but he will have been buoyed by the fighting spirit his side showed to come within a missed kick of forcing golden-point extra-time.

Pryce's score made it 38-22 with just 15 minutes on the clock but Dufty, who joined in July from Canterbury, crossed for his third and fourth tries of the day either side of Williams going over from a Josh Thewlis interception.

Warrington end their season at Salford on Saturday.

Huddersfield: Lolohea, Senior, Leutele, King, Cudjoe, Pryce, Russell, English, Jones, Hewitt, Hill, O'Brien, Trout.

Interchanges: Yates, Greenwood, Levi, Ashworth.

Warrington: Dufty, Lynch, Mata'utia, Wardle, Thewlis, Ratchford, Williams, Harrison, Walker, Bullock, Holroyd, Nicholson, Holmes.

Interchanges: Clark, Mulhern, Thomas, Hayes.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.