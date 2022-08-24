Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ken Sio grabbed his 25th try of the Super League season - only Bevan French of Wigan Warriors has more

Betfred Super League Salford (10) 28 Tries: Watkins, Williams, Sio, Cross, Brierley Goals: Sneyd 4 Hull FC (12) 18 Tries: Smith, Fash, Connor Goals: Gale 3

Salford Red Devils remain in the final Super League play-off spot as they picked up an eighth win in 10 games with victory over a depleted Hull FC.

The visitors had a two-point half-time lead after Will Smith and Brad Fash had cancelled out scores from Kallum Watkins and Rhys Williams.

But the prolific Ken Sio and Deon Cross gave the Red Devils a 10-point advantage in the second half.

Jake Connor reduced the gap to four before Ryan Brierley's try sealed it.

Salford stay in sixth with just two matches to go, above Castleford Tigers on points difference going into the sides' match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Monday.

This was an ninth loss in the past 11 for Hull and extinguished their already faint hopes of a top-six finish.

The Red Devils have been one of the form teams in Super League over the summer, with their exciting brand of play which has catapulted them into play-off contention.

That was evident as Watkins went over from 10 yards to reward their early pressure for his sixth try in his past five matches.

The Black and Whites touched down from their first meaningful attack thanks to Smith, although Williams finished in the corner to restore the home side's lead.

However, a score from Fash and goal from Gale gave Brett Hodgson's side, missing 12 first-team players to injury, a surprise half-time cushion.

But Sio showed his winger's instincts to put Salford back in front with a classic finish under pressure in the corner for his 25th try of the season, behind only Wigan Warriors' star Bevan French, who has 27.

The two points looked to have been secured when Cross went over, only for Connor to ensure a nervous finish.

Yet Brierley slotted through a gap in the final play of the game to wrap up the victory and keep Salford on course for the play-offs in coach Paul Rowley's first season - and for the first time since they lost the Grand Final to St Helens in 2019.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Williams; Croft; Sneyd; Dupree, Ackers, Ormondroyd, E Taylor, Watkins, Gerrard.

Interchanges: Atkin, Lannon, Luckley, Wright.

Hull FC: Connor; Litten, Wynne, Longstaff, Vulikijapani; Smith, Gale; Evans, Johnstone, S Taylor, Lane, Fash, Dao.

Interchanges: Balmforth, Satae, McNamara, Gardiner.

Referee: Tom Grant.