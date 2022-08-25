Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lewis Murphy has scored eight tries in his past five matches

Betfred Super League Wakefield (0) 18 Tries: Kershaw, Murphy, Jowitt Goals: Jowitt 2, Fifita Hull KR (6) 6 Tries: Vete Goals: Milnes

Wakefield Trinity came from behind to beat Hull KR and secure their Super League status in style.

Toulouse's defeat by Catalans meant Willie Poching's side's top-flight position would have been confirmed even if they had lost.

The away side led 6-0 at the break through Kenny Vete's try.

Lee Kershaw's score levelled it for the hosts before in-form winger Lewis Murphy went over in spectacular fashion and Max Jowitt's try sealed the win.

A run of three wins from their previous four games had left Wakefield needing a maximum of one point from their final three matches to secure safety.

As it was, even that was not needed and Poching's men can now properly plan for next year in Super League.

Popular prop David Fifita marked his final appearance at Belle Vue with a goal after Jowitt's late try as the home side were able to enjoy the final minutes of the game.

The result, combined with Salford's win over Hull FC, ended the Robins' very slim play-off prospects.

Danny McGuire's side welcome second-placed Wigan on Monday, while Wakefield travel to leaders St Helens on the same day.

Wakefield: Arona, Crowther, Bowden, Ashurst, Hall, Aydin, Miller, Lino, Murphy, Gaskell, Croft, Kershaw, Jowitt.

Interchanges: Fifita, Kay, Shaw, Butler.

Hull KR: Lewis, Ryan, Keinhorst, Tate, Hall, Litten, Milnes, Storton, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella.

Interchanges: Vete, Sims, Maher, Wood.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.