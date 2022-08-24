Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Hughes has been out of action for the past four months with a shoulder injury

Warrington Wolves captain Jack Hughes, Gareth Widdop, Matt Davis, Robbie Mulhern, Jason Clark and Kyle Amor will all leave the club at the end of the 2022 Super League season.

Hughes, 30, captained the Wire to the Challenge Cup in 2019 and has made 169 appearances for the club.

Widdop, 33, has scored 20 tries and was named player of the season last term.

Clark, also 33, is set to join French side Limoux Grizzlies at the end of his contract.

Davis has made 62 appearances during four seasons after joining from London Broncos back in 2019 and also won the Challenge Cup in his first season with the club.

Mulhern has spent two seasons with Warrington and made 45 appearances, including 19 starts during the 2022 campaign.

Meanwhile Amor, who joined on loan from St Helens earlier this season, will join Championship side Widnes Vikings for 2023.

Wire captain Hughes has been sidelined for the past four months with a shoulder injury, but could play in their final three games of the campaign.