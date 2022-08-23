Liam Hood: Wakefield hooker given three-match ban for shoulder charge
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Wakefield Trinity's Liam Hood has been banned for three games for a shoulder charge during their win at Hull FC.
Hood, who also scored a try in Friday's 26-12 victory, was found guilty of a grade D offence and will now miss the rest of the season.
A tribunal also rejected Wakefield's appeal against a similar ban imposed on Kelepi Tanginoa.
He was charged with Grade C dangerous contact following their match against Wigan Warriors on 12 August.
Wakefield are next in action at home to Hull KR on Thursday.