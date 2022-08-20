James Batchelor: Hull KR sign Wakefield Trinity back-rower
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Hull KR have signed Wakefield Trinity back-rower James Batchelor on a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old will join the Robins for the 2023 season.
"I want to really kick on at KR and be challenging for things every year," he told the club website.
"I'm at that point in my career where it's not only about playing consistently, week-in week-out, but challenging myself and getting out of my comfort zone."