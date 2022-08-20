Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Batchelor has scored 13 tries in 90 Super League appearances for Wakefield Trinity

Hull KR have signed Wakefield Trinity back-rower James Batchelor on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old will join the Robins for the 2023 season.

"I want to really kick on at KR and be challenging for things every year," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm at that point in my career where it's not only about playing consistently, week-in week-out, but challenging myself and getting out of my comfort zone."