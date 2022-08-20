Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kallum Watkins joined hometown Salford in 2020, and has been pivotal in their play-off bid

Betfred Super League Catalans (8) 14 Tries: Davies 2, Garcia Goals: Drinkwater Salford (18) 46 Tries: Sneyd, Croft, Watkins 2, Sio, Atkin, Brierley, Cross Goals: Sneyd 5, Brierley 2

Kallum Watkins' two tries in his 250th Super League game moved Salford into the play-off places, with victory away to a faltering Catalans Dragons.

Marc Sneyd, Brodie Croft and Watkins tries gave Salford an 18-8 half-time advantage, sandwiched between England winger Tom Davies' brace of scores.

Watkins' second, plus Ken Sio, Chris Atkin, Ryan Brierley and Deon Cross scores put it beyond reach.

Ben Garcia's try could not stop Salford leapfrogging Castleford into sixth.

The Dragons remain fourth, in the optimum play-off spots within the six, but with five defeats in seven and Leeds hot on their heels.

Last year's Grand Finalists did not help themselves, notably when Samisoni Langi's sin-binning left a short-on-numbers Dragons down for 10 minutes midway though the second 40, and Salford took full advantage with three tries near back-to-back.

They also lost Arthur Mourgue to injury, withdrawn, prompting another reshuffle.

Paul Rowley's Red Devils work on one of the lowest budgets in the division and were not among the sides talked about to challenge the top six among the majority of pundits, but their eye-catching style has brought tries and equally results, with St Helens, Catalans, Castleford and Huddersfield among their recent scalps.

Croft's dazzling solo score, parting the Dragons through the middle, and Sio's try from a trademark Tim Lafai flick were highlights, as was the performance of Watkins in his now-customary back-row role.

The former Leeds centre has already played his way into Shaun Wane's England thoughts in 2022, and using his big frame and back's skill-set, has provided Salford with a useful weapon on the edges.

His experience could be invaluable should Salford cling onto a top six berth in the last three rounds, as will the game management of Sneyd, who kicked five from six off the tee also.

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha; Drinkwater, May; Napa, McIlorum, Seguier, Garcia, J. Chan, Cozza

Interchanges: Dudson, Da Costa, Goudemand, Le Cam

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess; Croft, Sneyd; Dupree, Ackers, Akauola, Taylor, Watkins, Gerrard

Interchanges: Lannon, Atkin, Ormondroyd, Luckley

Referee: Ben Thaler.