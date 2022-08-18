Close menu

Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

Ash Handley dives over to score
Ash Handley touches down for Leeds, on his 150th Super League appearance
Betfred Super League
Leeds (24) 24
Tries: Handley, Martin, Gannon, Tetevano Goals: Martin 4
Warrington (6) 18
Tries: Dean, Wardle, Currie Goals: Mata'utia 3

Leeds continued their push for the Super League play-offs with a seventh win from eight games, hanging on to beat Warrington at Headingley.

They built a 24-6 lead with four first-half scores from Ash Handley, Rhyse Martin, Morgan Gannon and Zane Tevevano as Riley Dean crossed in reply.

Jake Wardle went in after the break for the Wire, who then crossed through Ben Currie to set up a tense finale.

The Rhinos' did just enough defensively to maintain their top-six momentum.

More to follow.

Leeds: Myler; Tindall, Hardaker, Sutcliffe, Handley; Austin, Sezer; Bentley, Martin, Gannon, Tetevano, O'Connor, Oledzki.

Interchanges: Smith, Dwyer, Prior, Walters.

Warrington: Dufty, Minikin, Mata'utia, Wardle, Ashton, Williams,Dean, Mulhern, Walker, Bullock, Currie, Harrison, Holmes.

Interchanges: D. Clark, J. Clark, Holroyd, Thomas.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.

