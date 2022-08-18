Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ash Handley touches down for Leeds, on his 150th Super League appearance

Betfred Super League Leeds (24) 24 Tries: Handley, Martin, Gannon, Tetevano Goals: Martin 4 Warrington (6) 18 Tries: Dean, Wardle, Currie Goals: Mata'utia 3

Leeds continued their push for the Super League play-offs with a seventh win from eight games, hanging on to beat Warrington at Headingley.

They built a 24-6 lead with four first-half scores from Ash Handley, Rhyse Martin, Morgan Gannon and Zane Tevevano as Riley Dean crossed in reply.

Jake Wardle went in after the break for the Wire, who then crossed through Ben Currie to set up a tense finale.

The Rhinos' did just enough defensively to maintain their top-six momentum.

More to follow.

Leeds: Myler; Tindall, Hardaker, Sutcliffe, Handley; Austin, Sezer; Bentley, Martin, Gannon, Tetevano, O'Connor, Oledzki.

Interchanges: Smith, Dwyer, Prior, Walters.

Warrington: Dufty, Minikin, Mata'utia, Wardle, Ashton, Williams,Dean, Mulhern, Walker, Bullock, Currie, Harrison, Holmes.

Interchanges: D. Clark, J. Clark, Holroyd, Thomas.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.