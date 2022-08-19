Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wakefield winger Lewis Murphy took his current hot streak to seven tries in four matches

Betfred Super League Hull FC (6) 12 Tries: McNamara, Longstaff, Satae Goals: Gale 3 Wakefield (16) 26 Tries: Murphy 3, Kershaw, Hood Goals: Lino 3

Wakefield Trinity gave their survival hopes another big boost as they backed up last weekend's stunning victory over Wigan by winning at Hull FC.

Winger Lewis Murphy scored three of Wakefield's five tries, aided by scores for Lee Kershaw and Liam Hood.

The Black and Whites' three tries came Ben McNamara in the first half, then Ellis Longstaff and Chris Satae.

Wakefield, now six points clear of bottom club Toulouse, have moved within four points of ninth-placed Hull.

On a night when Toulouse were hammered at Wigan, Wakefield's third win in four matches all but secures their Super League safety for next season, while pushing this year's French newcomers closer to relegation.

It was a fifth defeat in six games for Brett Hodgson's Hull and a fourth consecutive home loss on a night when they were missing two more players.

Hodgson revealed on Thursday that Jack Walker and Darnell McIntosh would both miss the rest of the season with "substantial injuries".

Trinity struck first through Murphy, who dived over acrobatically in the left corner, and they doubled their tally down the other flank through Kershaw.

Hull did hit back through Ben McNamara, who dived on a loose ball before Wakefield had the final say of the first half when a high kick ricocheted fortuitously off Lee Gaskell's head for Murphy to score again and engineer a 10-point lead at the break.

Wakefield made a flying start to the second half when Hood followed up Corey Hall's off-load in the in-goal, before Murphy completed his hat-trick when he mopped up a loose ball from Gaskell

He then had a fourth try ruled out by the video referee before two late consolation scores from Longstaff and Satae.

Hull FC: Smith; Barron, Longstaff, Wynne, Vulikijapani; McNamara, Gale; Taylor, Lovodua, Sao, Ma'u, Lane, Fash.

Interchanges: Houghton, Laidlaw, Litten, Satae.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Kershaw, Croft, Gaskell, Murphy; Lino, Miller; Bowden, Hall, Ashurst, Whitbread, Hood, Arona.

Interchanges: Battye, Walker, Fifita, Aydin.

Referee: Liam Moore.