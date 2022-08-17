Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Harry Newman scored four tries in seven Super League appearances in 2022

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman is set to miss the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has only featured seven times in Super League this season after suffering a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign.

Coach Rohan Smith said: "He's most likely done for the season with a different injury to before.

"We're disappointed for Harry on a personal level, because he's worked really hard, but he's got some clear direction of what he needs to rehab."

Newman was selected in England's early season training squad and had been expected to be part of Shaun Wane's World Cup plans, with the tournament starting on 15 October.